Bryan Danielson's surprise replacement at Forbidden Door will be the newest member of Blackpool Combat Club

Bryan Danielson confirmed that he is not medically cleared to compete at Forbidden Door against Zack Sabre Jr.

However, the former WWE Champion confirmed on AEW Dynamite that he has found a replacement. Later on the same show, commentator Excalibur noted that Sabre Jr's new opponent will be the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Fans have flooded social media platforms suggesting that Danielson's replacement at Forbidden Door could be Cesaro aka Claudio Castagnoli. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Earlier this year, Cesaro departed WWE after 11 years of experience in the company. During his time, the Swiss Cyborg mostly won the tag team championships and became popular with the WWE Universe.

Cesaro is a former 5-time RAW Tag Team Champion and a 2-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. His only singles title reign in WWE was when he captured the United States Title.

The 41-year-old had previously challenged for the WWE Universal Championship but was never able to win the big one.

When did Bryan Danielson join the Blackpool Combat Club?

Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out 2021. Shortly after he arrived at his new home promotion. The American Dragon was engaged in a feud against Adam Page over the AEW World Championship.

As a result of him winning the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, Danielson earned a shot at Page's title. Their first match was at Winter is Coming, which ended in a 60-minute time limit draw.

The two men competed in a rematch, with Page handing Danielson his first loss. The former WWE Champion then entered a storyline with Jon Moxley, which led to a match at Revolution.

Danielson ended up losing to Moxley as the two men were confronted by William Regal. The trio went on to form the Blackpool Combat Club and even recruited Wheeler Yuta a few weeks later.

