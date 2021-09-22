"My first match outside of WWE in over 10 years" - Bryan Danielson opens up ahead of his AEW debut

Bryan Danielson has admitted that he has been thinking about another match with Kenny Omega for a very long time. During an interview with Barstool Rasslin', Danielson recalled his match with Omega from 2009 and how the latter didn't have much of a name for himself in the industry back then.

Bryan Danielson admitted that, throughout his WWE career, he kept track of other promotions. When Omega broke out as a top star in New Japan Pro Wrestling, he caught Danielson's attention.

The former WWE Superstar added that it was only last week he realized that his upcoming showdown with Omega is the biggest match of his career.

Despite headlining WrestleMania, Danielson's showdown with the reigning AEW World Champion feels like the biggest match of his career and a lot of it is because of the moment itself.

"So, I had actually wrestled Kenny Omega in 2009 and it was, like, he hadn't made that much of a name for himself yet but I, throughout my time in WWE, I constantly watched what's going on in other places. I want to see how wrestling's evolving, I want to see what other people are doing, and that sort of thing. And then when Kenny Omega really started busting through in New Japan, first in the juniors division, and then the heavyweight division, my mind started going, 'Oh man, this would be awesome'. And that's actually the seed for the thought when I realised last week this is the biggest match of my career. Like, I've main evented WrestleManias and all that kind of stuff, but this moment feels like the biggest match of my career. It's the moment itself, as far as this is my first match in AEW, my first match outside of WWE in over 10 years."

Bryan Danielson will be in action against Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Also Read

Danielson will face Omega on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in what promises to be an incredible showdown between the two. The pair will square off in the main event of AEW's big Dynamite show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

If any quotes are used from this article please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh