"For WWE, there was an overreaction when AEW started"- Former WWE champion explains impact of Tony Khan's company on wrestling business

Bryan Danielson has been quite respectful of WWE since joining AEW, but the American Dragon does feel that WWE has overreacted to the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

WWE NXT became the hub of excellent wrestling as a result of WWE poaching the top talents from the independent circuit. This led to WWE hoarding a lot of talent without enough television time for them all. Meanwhile, many independent promotions were hurt as they lost their biggest stars.

While speaking to TV Insider, Bryan Danielson stated that WWE overreacted when AEW started off and that newer promotion is catching up.

"I don’t ever focus on if something didn’t happen that already happened. But I think this is a natural reaction to what has gone on. What we do know is people who were paid regular contracts will not have them anymore. For WWE, I think there was an overreaction when AEW started. Even when [independent promotion] got real hot with Cody and the Young Bucks. WWE felt they needed to sign up all the talent. They realized, “our business is fine.” AEW is catching up. They’ve done incredible for a company that has been around for less than three years. WWE is still making a billion dollars, so they don’t need to hoard all these talents," Bryan Danielson said.

Bryan Danielson credited AEW's Young Bucks

Bryan Danielson reserved praise for the Young Bucks for attracting people towards independent wrestling through their weekly vlog Being The Elite.

The former WrestleMania main eventer stated that independent shows growing in terms of drawing more people and bigger stars will benefit the wrestling industry as a whole.

"The Young Bucks, I give a lot of credit to their YouTube show, which brought a lot of people to independent wrestling. There is the same chance again where independent wrestling can become bigger. If independent shows can draw bigger names and people, we just have a healthier industry. Although, the hard part is the lost guaranteed jobs. Corporate America baffles me oftentimes."

AEW started after the All In pay-per-view was a roaring success. The event was organized by Cody Rhodes, Young Bucks and co.

The event's success prompted Tony Khan and his EVPs to start All Elite Wrestling and they have certainly come a long way in less than three years.

