Bryan Danielson sends a heartfelt message to fans after AEW debut match 

Bryan Danielson recently sent out a message to fans, thanking them for their support during his debut AEW match at this week's Dynamite: Grand Slam special.

Danielson and AEW Champion Kenny Omega wrestled an instantly iconic 30-minute time-limit draw that left the New York crowd on their feet. Fans had high hopes from the two heading into the match, and they certainly lived up to expectations.

Hours after the match, Bryan Danielson took to Twitter to reiterate his love for professional wrestling. The former WWE star also thanked the New York fans present at Dynamite: Grand Slam. Furthermore, The American Dragon thanked AEW and the performers for putting in the hard to make the special show possible.

Check out Bryan Danielson's tweet here:

"When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude," tweeted Bryan Danielson.

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude https://t.co/ojIBb9FEsP

Bryan Danielson is far from done with AEW Champion Kenny Omega

Not many had expected Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega to wrestle a rare time-limit draw in AEW. However, this booking decision has opened the doors for another match between the two performers.

Even after the match at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam ended, Danielson and Omega continued fighting. This suggests the feud between the two is far from over.

It now remains to be seen if Omega and Danielson's rematch goes down at AEW Full Gear, or if fans will have to wait a little longer to see them wrestle again.

Also Read

Did you enjoy Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? Do you think they could outdo themselves with their rematch sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Alan John