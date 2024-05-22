Bryan Danielson sends a message ahead of first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson has shared a message to his opponent ahead of their Dynamite match. The star being discussed is Satnam Singh. This will be their first one-on-one encounter.

Satnam has been signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2021, aligning himself with Sonjay Datt and Jay Lethal. His last AEW match took place on March 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, Team AEW's FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin will face Team Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing. The American Dragon has found himself in the trap of the Elite as The Young Bucks have kept a bounty on Team AEW. On Collision, FTR and Bryan had to overcome and defeat The Righteous and Lance Archer.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, the 42-year-old star is slated to face the 7'4" giant.

Bryan Danielson sent a message to Satnam on Twitter. He said The Elite has put a price on him as he faced one of his biggest opponents on Wednesday.

"The Elite put a price on my head, and now tomorrow night I’ll go 1 on 1 with @hellosatnam on #AEWDynamite at @MechanicsBArena in Bakersfield, CA. Is Satnam the biggest man I’ve ever wrestled?!!! I LOVE these types of challenges @AEW," Bryan shared.

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks send a message to Satnam Singh ahead of his match against Bryan Danielson

The EVPs are trying everything to slow Team AEW ahead of their match in Anarchy in the Arena.

Recently, the Young Bucks sent a five-word message to the 28-year-old star.

"You got this, big man!" they wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the American Dragon prevails over the giant or succumbs to the Elite's mind games days before the pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback