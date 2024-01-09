Bryan Danielson set for blockbuster rematch against former WWE name outside AEW

Former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson is slated for a rematch against one of his long-time rivals at a major event outside AEW.

The name in question is NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. For those unaware, he competed in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016. Last year, he locked horns with Bryan Danielson in a stellar match at AEW WrestleDream, where the latter emerged victorious.

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Zack Sabre Jr. surprisingly lost the NJPW World Television Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi after a year-long reign. He is now scheduled to face The American Dragon in a one-on-one match on February 11, 2024, at The New Beginning in Osaka.

Check out the official match graphic for Sabre Jr. vs. Danielson in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The duo is expected to deliver another technical masterclass when they face off next month. It will be interesting to see whether Sabre Jr. can avenge his loss against Danielson in Japan.

Bryan Danielson recently lost in a big rematch

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Bryan Danielson returned to Japan for the first time in years. He wrestled Kazuchika Okada on the show in a rematch of their classic bout at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023.

It was another excellent encounter between the two of the finest performers in the pro wrestling industry. Okada finally defeated The American Dragon after coming up short against him last year.

You can view a clip of the bout in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Danielson can register another victory over Zack Sabre Jr. when he returns to Japan next month. Meanwhile, the NJPW star would aim to bounce back with a win after his recent title loss against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Which stars should The American Dragon face in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below?