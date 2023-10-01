Bryan Danielson slaps debuting former WWE talent on AEW Collision

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson assaulted one of his long-time rivals on the latest episode of AEW Collision before their marquee match on Sunday.

The former WWE talent in question is Zack Sabre Jr. He competed in the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 when he was one of the participants in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. The 36-year-old is currently one of the top wrestlers in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Sabre Jr. will square off against The American Dragon on Sunday at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. The match is set to determine who the 'best technical wrestler' is among the two incredible talents. Before their colossal showdown, Danielson and the NJPW World Television Champion came face-to-face on Collision.

Zack Sabre Jr. appeared as the guest commentator during the main event of the Saturday night show, making his debut on the program. Bryan Danielson teamed up with FTR and Wheeler Yuta to take on Aussie Open, Big Bill, and Ricky Starks. Following the contest, The American Dragon and ZSJ had a heated confrontation inside the ring.

The NJPW star shoved Bryan Danielson, and the latter got infuriated. The AEW veteran eventually slapped his upcoming opponent in the face. The American Dragon also tried to apply a LeBell lock on Sabre Jr., but he escaped.

The interaction created more hype for their battle, and it would be interesting to see who reigns supreme on Sunday.