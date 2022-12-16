Bryan Danielson and The Bella Twins recall when they were victims of a bizarre burglary 

AEW star Bryan Danielson was the newest guest on the Bellas podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics, including a personal story of having his home robbed in 2014.

Danielson and Brie Bella were the targets of a home invasion attempt in 2014. They told Nikki about the criminals stealing a jewelry box. Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella talked about the jewelry box Nikki Bella gave them as wedding presents. Bryan owned two watches, one made of wood and the other a gift from his father, according to Brie. Bryan also talked about how his father had gotten him a watch which he received after he passed away. On the watch's back, it stated that he was proud of Bryan.

Bryan and Nikki told the story of the initials meant to be on the jewelry box and the robbers stealing the jewelry box.

Nikki explained how the jewelry box had the incorrect initials on it:

"He needed a jewelry box and then, I put in the wrong initials. I put B.F.D. instead of BLD. I thought his middle name was Floyd, not Lloyd. But then, if anyone knows what B.F.D. means too, it’s been a big joke in our," Nikki said. (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

Bryan described how he and Brie Bella were robbed and that the only item taken was a jewelry box:

"And then, when we got robbed [in 2014], the one thing they tried to take was that box. They walked into our house like, what on earth are we gonna steal here? Oh, there’s a jewelry box," Bryan said. (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

Bryan chased one robber when he dropped the box and choked him. He also spoke about the concussion he suffered earlier this year. He claimed that reading lengthy passages of words was difficult for him. Because he could not read quickly, he could only read poetry.

Bryan Danielson confronted MJF on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson made a comeback on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He confronted MJF, who had just defeated Ricky Starks in a world title match.

MJF quickly made his way out of the crowd, and Danielson followed him. From the ring, he watched and pointed as Friedman raised his championship.

Bryan most recently competed at Full Gear for the ROH World Championship. The AEW World Championship match between MJF and Bryan Danielson seems set to take place at Revolution 2023.

