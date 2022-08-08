Bryan Danielson details why he no longer uses a popular catchphrase in AEW

Top AEW star Bryan Danielson has been nothing short of miraculous every time he has stepped into the ring so far in All Elite Wrestling. However, one thing that hasn't followed him to his new job is his famous "yes" chant.

After reverting back to his American Dragon persona upon his arrival in 2021, Danielson left his famous chants in WWE and has instead opted not to use any catchphrases at all.

The closest thing to a catchphrase he has used in AEW is his old catchphrase of "I'm going to kick their f***king head in," which he used during his time in Ring of Honor in 2000s.

Henry/HeadCheese 🌻🌻🌻 CEO of the interrobang‽ @Blu_ReyMysterio Bryan Danielson

- Doing the Cattle Mutilation

- Saying he has till five

- Has the crowd chanting "you're going to get your smurfing head kicked in"



AMERICAN DRAGON BRYAN DANIELSON IS BACK Bryan Danielson - Doing the Cattle Mutilation- Saying he has till five- Has the crowd chanting "you're going to get your smurfing head kicked in"AMERICAN DRAGON BRYAN DANIELSON IS BACK

But what led to this change? Speaking at a media scrum during the Starrcast V event, Bryan Danielson compared his AEW persona to that of famous musician Bob Dylan, in the sense that he wants his fans to expect the unexpected.

"When you buy a ticket to a Bob Dylan concert, you might want him to play certain songs, but you know going in, he’s gonna play whatever the f*** he wants, and that’s kind of what I want my wrestling career to be now. I want people, ‘Ah maybe I hope that he does this,’ but they’re gonna be happy with kind of whatever, just me being creative and doing what I love to do,” said Danielson. [H/T Fightful].

The American Dragon even went as far as to say he felt like he was being pinned down by the use of a catchphrase rather than helped out by it.

"So it’s interesting, one of the things that I’ve tried to avoid is doing any sort of catchphrase. The reason why is, it came to become a crutch, and when people expect something of you, and you need to give that to them, that almost feels like it pins me down more than it helps me," Danielson added. [H/T Fightful].

Bryan Danielson was inspired to do the "YES!" chant by famous UFC fighter Diego Sanchez

It was a chant that became so popular it inspired an entire movement within WWE, however Bryan Danielson had to give credit to someone else for creating the "YES!" chants.

The man who created it was UFC legend Diego Sanchez, who would chant "yes" over and over on his way to his fights. Bryan spotted this and began using it after his loss to Sheamus at WrestleMania 28.

John Jakutis @JJKOOLKID @JayScottSmith @WWEDanielBryan He got it from Diego Sanchez, who got it from Tony Robbins. It’s most def. a Robbins thing; he’s gotten hundreds of thousands ppl to chant “yes!!” since the 80’s. @JayScottSmith @WWEDanielBryan He got it from Diego Sanchez, who got it from Tony Robbins. It’s most def. a Robbins thing; he’s gotten hundreds of thousands ppl to chant “yes!!” since the 80’s. https://t.co/HxfRxJW6Mo

The tribute didn't go unnoticed by Sanchez, who sent Bryan his best wishes when the former WWE Champion was forced into retirement due to injuries in 2016.

Did you know about the history of the "YES!" chant? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi