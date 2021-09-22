Bryan Danielson on why he's not using 'The Final Countdown' in AEW

Many fans expected to hear Europe's "The Final Countdown" when Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out, but that didn't happen. Danielson is using a custom entrance theme instead, and fans continue to wonder why Europe's popular song hasn't been utilized.

Ahead of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Bryan Danielson sat down with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report to discuss all things AEW. When asked about his former entrance theme, Danielson revealed the cost was just too high for AEW to get the rights to the song.

"We had talked about 'The Final Countdown,' but that was way too expensive," said Danielson. "I hate talking business stuff when I don't exactly know what it was, but it wasn't just the amount of money. They would only let [AEW] play it like 20 times a year or something like that. For several $100,000 you can play 'Final Countdown' 20 times a year. That doesn't work for us."

Bryan Danielson on the process of getting his new entrance music made

Luckily for Bryan Danielson, Elliott Taylor, a friend of his, put a new entrance theme together in just three days. As a result, the song was finished in time for Danielson's debut at AEW All Out.

"I had kind of wanted something a bit different," Bryan Danielson continued. "So I reached out to my friend, Elliott Taylor, and said 'Hey, here's an idea. But I don't know if it's any good. Could you do something like this?' He dropped everything. I think he's done 72 hours in the studio and made the song that I come out to now, which I think he's also going to do a full-length release because it actually has like two chorus lyrics. I really, really liked it."

