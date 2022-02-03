Former WWE Champion confronts Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite; issues interesting offer 

Bryan Danielson confronted Jon Moxley on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, proposing an alliance between the two former WWE Champions.

Mox defeated Best Friends' Wheeler Yuta in a fun back-and-forth contest in the opening match of Dynamite. For those unaware, the former AEW Champion was scheduled to compete against Brian Kendrick at the event.

However, Tony Khan withdrew Kendrick's participation after some controversial views he aired a few years back resurfaced. Following the match, The American Dragon popped up from behind and had a tense staredown with Jon Moxley.

While it looked like he would lay down a challenge to Mox, Danielson instead showered praise on the former. He stated that Moxley was the best AEW Champion and criticized everyone from current World Title holder Hangman Page, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, and AEW Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus.

Bryan Danielson then proposed the idea to Jon Moxley about the two working together in AEW and taking other stars like Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty and Wheeler Yuta under their wing.

In closing, The American Dragon asked Mox to take his time and think about all the positivities if they came together.

Could Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley become the AEW Tag Team Champions?

Considering the brilliant pitch made by Danielson, it'll be hard for Moxley to ignore it as they could surely go places in AEW if they join forces. The duo could dominate the company's tag team division, which could culminate in them challenging and eventually winning the AEW Tag Team Championships.

That being said, it's unlikely that Jon Moxley's no-nonsense character would get influenced by Bryan Danielson. Fans can expect him to reject the offer next week and kickstart the dream feud, which could result in Mox and Danielson going to war at Revolution 2022 on March 6th.

What do you make of Bryan Danielson's promo on AEW Dynamite? Do you see Moxley accepting his offer? Sound off in the comments section below.

