Bryan Danielson on who he wants to face off against in promos in AEW

Bryan Danielson recently spoke on The Dallas Morning news podcast leading up to AEW Winter is Coming. Danielson was asked many questions by the interviewer, but most interestingly asked about who he wants to face off in a promo battle. Danielson quickly named MJF as the wrestler he'd obviously want to go against first.

Although Danielson picked MJF first, he notably mentioned Eddie Kingston and CM Punk.

“Oh, gosh. Obviously, MJF because he’s such a loud-mouth, and he’s such a loud-mouth backstage, too, I think that would be fun. I know that’s the easy answer – oh no, that’s not the easy answer – Eddie Kingston would be good, too. Gosh. He and I have such great banter backstage. [laughs] That would be very good for our sakes. And Punk – now, you’re talking about like ‘Yeah, you’re picking four people…"

Danielson has never faced MJF or gone against someone as good on the mic as him. While he's been chipping down members of the Dark Order before facing Adam Page, he's had little time for anything else. Danielson might only face another wrestler after his feud or it could continue.

Could Bryan Danielson pick up a victory over "Hangman" Adam Page?

Bryan Danielson is still one of AEW's hottest signings. The veteran wrestler returned from a career-ending injury and jumped to AEW after being pinned by another man at WrestleMania.

While Bryan Danielson might not be the youngest wrestler on the roster, he could still become a champion. Adam Page might have only just won the championship, but an upset loss would have been a brilliant crowd draw.

Would AEW be brave enough to let something like that happen? AEW fans are behind their cowboy, and for Bryan Danielson to pick up a win now would make him far more hated than ever before.

