"I have wrestled him before" – WWE legend wants rematch against CM Punk after 9 years in AEW

Bryan Danielson has had some classics in AEW already, but facing CM Punk is the true big match for him.

The American Dragon was involved in a lengthy feud with Punk in 2012 that saw them battle it out multiple times for the WWE Championship. Their rivalry got more complicated with AJ Lee's involvement. Punk and Bryan's matches at Over The Limit and Money In the Bank pay-per-views were modern-day classics.

Speaking to Muscle and Fitness, Bryan Danielson named Darby Allin, MJF, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara as wrestlers he'd like to face in AEW. He maintained that CM Punk was the big one:

“I’m super excited, and it’s crazy because it seems like AEW keeps adding people to the roster on a weekly basis. There’s a lot of matches I’m really looking forward to. I’d really love to wrestle Darby Allin. I’d really love to wrestle Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, MJF, there’s all these people, and then there’s the big one, and I have wrestled him before, but it would be CM Punk. That would be really cool."

CM Punk vs. Bryan Danielson would be the biggest match in AEW history

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale You know what I find interesting? CM Punk and Bryan Danielson changed the perception of what a successful WWE Superstar looked like. As soon as both were gone, Vince went back to his old vision. Don't believe me? Check the dates and how they coincide. You know what I find interesting? CM Punk and Bryan Danielson changed the perception of what a successful WWE Superstar looked like. As soon as both were gone, Vince went back to his old vision. Don't believe me? Check the dates and how they coincide.

AEW has witnessed big feuds, like MJF vs. Jon Moxley, Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho vs. Moxley, Cody Rhodes vs. MJF, and 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Omega. But none seem bigger than CM Punk vs. Bryan Danielson.

In terms of star power, no one's bigger than The Second City Saint and The American Dragon in AEW at the moment. Punk's potential debut not only filled the United Center to the brim but also pulled in over 1.1 million viewers on Rampage. Bryan Danielson was in the 2021 WrestleMania main event.

Whenever Tony Khan pulls the trigger on this match, it'll be the biggest in AEW history.

