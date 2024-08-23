Bryan Danielson will beat Swerve Strickland at All In, AEW star predicts (Exclusive)

Bryan Danielson will put his career on the line when he challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In on August 25. Several wrestlers will keep a close eye on the match from backstage at Wembley Stadium, including Nick Wayne.

Wayne is set to compete on the same card in a London Ladder match alongside fellow AEW World Trios Champions Christian Cage and Killswitch. The Patriarchy will defend the gold against the Bang Bang Gang, House of Black, and Pac and the Blackpool Combat Club.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Wayne predicted a big win for Danielson in London:

"I've had my history with Swerve. I definitely don't want Swerve, but Danielson, on a real level, I truly believe that he's had the most historic professional wrestling career of all time. Everywhere he's gone he's succeeded in every promotion, his entire career, everywhere he's gone he's always gone to the top of the company, and it takes skill and it's because he truly is the best in the world. I think I gotta pick Danielson for this one, honestly." [5:27 – 6:03]

Watch the video above to hear Wayne predict several other matches. The 19-year-old also gave his thoughts on working with his mother in AEW.

Nick Wayne on Bryan Danielson's real-life dilemma

The AEW World Championship storyline has largely revolved around Bryan Danielson contemplating retirement. The 43-year-old's contract recently expired and he has expressed a desire to spend more time with his wife Brie and two children.

Nick Wayne believes Danielson wants to keep wrestling but understands why his co-worker is keen to prioritize his home life:

"It probably affects him mentally crazy, especially with the things that Swerve is saying about his family. Of course, he wants to continue his career as a professional wrestler, he wants to be AEW World Champion. But, you know, family's more important than anything. Family is a big number one in a lot of people's lives, so that kinda balance has to be crazy." [6:23 – 6:47]

Danielson won the 2024 Men's Owen Hart Cup tournament on the July 10 episode of AEW Dynamite. He has not yet held the world title since joining AEW in 2021.

What's your Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland prediction? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

