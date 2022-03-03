Bryan Danielson wins historic match on Dynamite, gets confronted by Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Revolution

AEW Dynamite kicked off as the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson faced the "Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels in a match with historical implications.

Before the match, AEW president Tony Khan announced that he had purchased American promotion Ring of Honor. The company played a huge part in molding the careers of some of the most talented performers in AEW, including CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Bryan Danielson. The latter competed in Dynamite's opening contest.

Interestingly, The American Dragon and The Fallen Angel competed in the first-ever ROH main event in February 2002 in a triple threat match that also involved former WWE and TNA star Low-Ki.

Neither Danielson nor Daniels came out on top in 2002. So 20 years later, Tony Khan allowed them to settle the score.

In a hard-hitting contest that proved that both men are still as physically impressive as they were in 2002, it was Bryan who came out victorious after catching Daniels in a triangle choke while the latter tried to execute the "Best Moonsault Ever."

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will face each other this Sunday on pay-per-view

After the match, Bryan made a statement by claiming that he would kick Jon Moxley's head in this Sunday at AEW Revolution. Never one to stand by idle and let someone disrespect him, Moxley hit the ring.

Moxley told Danielson that he would not walk the path that ended up in his head being kicked to the floor. Instead, he will walk a way that will lead to a victory over The American Dragon, something Moxley has not done in his career.

Danielson wisely rolled out of the ring before things could get more physical, saving his energy for Revolution. Who do you think will win on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at AEW Revolution? Bryan Danielson Jon Moxley 0 votes so far