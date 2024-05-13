"Buddy in the background LMAO" - Fans amused by Buddy Matthews' reaction to Rhea Ripley taking a photo with a fan

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was recently spotted taking a photo with a fan. Fans on social media saw this and instantly noticed that Buddy Matthews was also in the background and this brought out several fun reactions.

The two Australian stars met in WWE and got engaged last year. Ripley is currently signed with the Stamford-based promotion, while Matthews went to AEW and is a member of The House of Black, one of the top heel factions on the promotion.

On X/Twitter, Rhea Ripley was spotted amidst her hiatus due to injury as she shared a photo with a fan at a grocery store. Many noticed that in the background of the photo, Buddy Matthews stood there, seemingly waiting for them, with a bouquet in hand.

Fans found it hilarious that Buddy was seen in the photo and that it looked like his time with Ripley was interrupted, seeing that he was still holding a bouquet.

Some fans mentioned that this is a common occurrence, seeing how big of a star Rhea Ripley is. One fan brought up how, coincidentally, this all went down on Mother's Day.

"Buddy in the background LMAO," a fan hilariously noticed.

"Buddy better get used to it Rhea is INTERNATIONAL," a fan replied.

"Bro met Mami on Mother’s Day. You can’t make this up," another realized.

Others continued to make jokes about Buddy simply waiting for Rhea's time with the fan to be finished. Some users also wondered why no one wanted to take a picture with him seeing as he was also a well-known wrestler.

Other fans mentioned that they would have taken a picture with him, too, if they had the chance.

"I wouldve gotten a pic with Buddy as well," a fan mentioned.

"i wouldve taken one with buddy also ngl," said another.

Buddy Matthews sent out a Mother's Day greeting for Rhea Ripley

Greetings for all the special ladies across the world poured on Mother's Day. On Instagram, Buddy posted a "Mami Day" greeting for Rhea Ripley, thanking her for being the best mami to their fur babies.

"Happy MAMI Day! Thank you for being the best #MAMI to our fur babies!"

The two continue to be one of the most talked-about couples in the wrestling industry, and both are at the top of their game now. The House of Black continues to stay dominant in the trios division, and Ripley arguably is the face of WWE's women's division.

