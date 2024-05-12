WWE star Rhea Ripley’s fiancé sends heartwarming message to celebrate Mother’s Day

Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship reign in WWE reached the year mark last month. Unfortunately, The Eradicator suffered an injury, forcing her to relinquish the belt. She has been gone from the Monday Night RAW program for about a month now, and the absence is felt.

Meanwhile, it appears she is making use of this time to spend it with her fiancé, AEW star Buddy Matthews. The latter took to Instagram to send a heartwarming message to Ripley on the occasion of Mother's Day:

"Happy MAMI Day! Thank you for being the best #MAMI to our fur babies!"

Check out his Instagram post below:

Buddy Matthews was referring to their dogs. Rhea Ripley recently shared about the newest addition to her family, Bella. She claimed that her dogs are her babies. The Aussie is referred to as a "fur baby mother," which is the term used to describe mothers of pets.

Ronda Rousey alleged that Rhea Ripley was punished by WWE last year

Rhea Ripley won the top prize in the women's division at WrestleMania 39 by defeating Charlotte Flair. Their bout was heavily rumored to be pushed by several women backstage to the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. However, that honor went to another bout, a decision which was later denounced by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

In Ronda Rousey's new memoir, Our Fight: A Memoir, the ex-UFC mauler made allegations against WWE that the company punished Rhea Ripley by having her take a backseat as the valet of The Judgment Day post-WrestleMania.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet explained that this was done because Ripley and Flair went over a whopping 20 minutes in their title contest at The Show of Shows, which apparently did not sit well with the producers.

As for Rousey, her recent rants about the Stamford-based promotion were called out by many superstars, including Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The general sentiment was that she was knocking the company that gave her an opportunity.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet had a phenomenal rookie year, during which she steam-rolled through the women's division and headlined WrestleMania, a first for women in the industry. Her next run, which culminated in the summer of last year, left a lot to be desired according to fans, and disappointed Rousey herself.

