Rhea Ripley claims latest addition to her family is her baby

Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship last month following an injury as part of a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan. The former champion has since been written off TV and could be out of action for around a year.

While Ripley is no longer leading The Judgment Day, it seems that her focus has fallen upon her newest addition to her family, a dog called Bella. The Eradicator often updates about her pets and recently revealed that she sees her dogs as her own children.

Rhea Ripley thinks highly of her pets

It's Mother's Day in the United States and many fans have sent wishes to Ripley since she is considered to be a "fur baby mother" which is the term used to describe mothers of pets.

Ripley has two dogs one called Bella and one called Barry, who often feature in her Instagram stories. Bella joined Mami last month and she has made it clear that she is in love with how cute her latest addition to her family is.

When is Rhea Ripley expected to return to WWE?

Ripley's shoulder injury appears to be a serious one since she has been forced to vacate her title and been sent home by the company. The Judgment Day member was one of the biggest stars in WWE at the time of her injury and had only recently defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania to retain her title.

Since then, Lynch has been able to win the title and will now defend it against Liv Morgan, the woman who is taking the blame for injuring Rhea Ripley, at King and Queen of the Ring in less than two weeks.

Ripley could be out of action for around a year with her injury, which explains why she wasn't featured in the recent WWE Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback