WWE punished Rhea Ripley, claims 37-year-old star

A top name has alleged that WWE punished Rhea Ripley by not having her wrestle and using her as a valet for the male stars in The Judgment Day. The claim was made by none other than Ronda Rousey.

The Eradicator has done quite possibly the best work of her career as a member of The Judgment Day. She is one of the biggest stars in WWE under the Triple H regime. Many fans were unhappy with how the Stamford-based promotion handled her Women's World Championship reign and believed that the focus was put on her shenanigans with The Judgment Day.

In her book, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey claimed that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair went over by a whopping 20 minutes in their WrestleMania 39 match and it did not sit well with many producers. Rousey also wrote that Mami was punished by the Stamford-based promotion last year.

Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship reign lasted more than a year

Rhea Ripley put an end to Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship reign at WrestleMania 39. Many fans dubbed it the best match of the year. Ripley's title was later rebranded to the Women's World Championship. Mami held the belt for over a year and put down some of the best female talents in the Stamford-based company.

In late 2023, Ripley stated in an interview with Sporting News Australia that she had a target on her back as the top female star on the RAW brand. Here's what Mami said:

"Obviously, I have a target on my back. And I got Raquel Rodriguez trying to chase me down. I got Nia Jax trying to chase me down. I got Shayna Baszler now getting into the mix, which is keeping me quite occupied with the women's division."

Ripley had to vacate the Women's World Championship after she suffered a legitimate injury following a backstage attack by her arch-rival, Liv Morgan. Rhea is currently on a hiatus and Becky Lynch has taken over as the top female star on the RAW brand in her absence.

