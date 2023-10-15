WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently addressed her potential challengers for the title.

The Eradicator captured the championship at WrestleMania after defeating Charlotte Flair. She recently surpassed 190 days as Women's World Champion. The 27-year-old latest title defense was last month when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez on the September 11 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rumors now suggest Mami could put her belt on the line in a fatal four-way match involving Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler at Crown Jewel. Although it was teased on the Red Brand, it is yet to be made official.

In a recent interview with Sporting News Australia, Ripley addressed her potential challengers, claiming they are keeping her occupied with the women's division.

"Obviously, I have a target on my back. And I got Raquel Rodriguez trying to chase me down. I got Nia Jax trying to chase me down. I got Shayna Baszler now getting into the mix, which is keeping me quite occupied with the women's division," she said. [From 01:10 to 01:24]

Check out the entire video below:

Rhea Ripley is also ready for Jade Cargill in WWE

While Rhea Ripley is currently focused on other potential challengers, The Eradicator is waiting to share the ring with WWE's newest signing, Jade Cargill.

In her interview with Sporting News Australia, the Women's World Champion disclosed that she believes she and the former AEW TBS Champion would have an exciting match.

"So, I'm waiting for that day that I do get to step in the ring with her. I think it's going to be a very exciting match and just to have someone that's so physically impressive across the ring from me, it excites me. I love a good challenge and I'm waiting for that day," Ripley said. [From 03:30 to 03:49]

