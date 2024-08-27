Buddy Matthews airs frustration after getting snubbed from AEW's promotional video  

Buddy Matthews recently took to his official X handle to express his disappointment after not being featured in AEW's promotional video. The House of Black was in action at All In pay-per-view.

However, the faction failed to capture the AEW World Trios Championship during the Four-way London Ladder Match. With the Wembley show in history books, the company has shifted its focus on several upcoming shows, including the traditional AEW Grand Slam.

However, the Tony Khan-led promotion won't be heading to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the 2025 edition. As announced this past weekend, the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, will open its gates for the fifth edition of the AEW Grand Slam event next year.

This will mark the company's first-ever show in Australia and also the first pro wrestling event to be held at the Suncorp Stadium, which holds a capacity to seat over 50,000 fans.

Earlier today, the official account of ESPN Australia & NZ released a promotional video package to publicize AEW's upcoming event on February 15, 2025. The account also announced that Collision will premiere on ESPN on September 1 and will air every Sunday.

Buddy Matthews took notice of the announcement and called them out for not including any Australian representatives in the package.

"With not one Australian represented in the package!" he wrote.

What's next for Buddy Matthews in AEW?

There's no word on what the company has in store for the House of Black following their loss at All In pay-per-view this past weekend.

The stable has been in the Trios division for the better part of their run and could pose a serious threat to the newly crowned champions, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. Buddy Matthews recently re-signed a lucrative deal with All Elite Wrestling, which will keep him with the Jacksonville-based promotion for years to come.

Meanwhile, during a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, WCW veteran Konnan discussed the potential reason why Matthews chose AEW over WWE.

"There's a war right now, and they [WWE] lost Okada; they lost Mone; they lost Ospreay. Tony lost Dragon Lee to them, and you know, Punk, Cody, and now Stephanie Vaquer, and it would not be just as an image coup that he's [Tony Khan] not losing all his wrestlers again, especially since they just lost Vaquer, that he made them a deal they couldn't refuse, and they were like, 'Alright, we'll stay,' and maybe if they were smart they said, 'Creatively, you need to protect us, and I want it in writing!'" he said.

The House of Black member's decision came as a surprise to many, as his wife, Rhea Ripley, previously teased the idea of bringing back Buddy Matthews to the Stamford-based promotion.

It will be interesting to see how Buddy Matthews fares in Tony Khan's promotion in the coming weeks.

