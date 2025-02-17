Buddy Matthews deletes tweet blaming faulty AEW equipment for injury

Buddy Matthews is seemingly caught between a rock and a hard place after he deleted a tweet where he purportedly blamed the faulty AEW equipment for his injury. This will no doubt be a talking point this week.

AEW Grand Slam Australia saw him taking on Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Title. However, much to the disappointment of the local crowd, their hometown hero lost the match in what was a very contentious match.

There were several reports on how AEW was not able to bring in their usual ring for the event and how they had to use a smaller ring. Buddy Matthews posted about the exact same thing and how it resulted in his injury.

Check out a screenshot of the deleted tweet here:

Buddy's deleted post [Credit: @HURTfan323 on X/Twitter]

However, a few minutes after posting that tweet, the former WWE star deleted the post in a move that has taken the fans by surprise. Despite him deleting the post, some fans took screenshots of the post which you can see above.

Buddy Matthews seen limping after his match

Buddy Matthews mentioned in his now-deleted post how he had injured his ankle during his match with Kazuchika Okada. Soon, a video of his condition after his match came out after the event.

A fan posted a video of the AEW star clearly limping after the match. He was seen walking gingerly, favoring his left leg, as he was going to the backstage area. With nothing official coming out on his injury just yet, it will be interesting to see if it was just a temporary injury.

He will be hoping that it is nothing more than a small injury as he has been pushed as a singles star ever since Malakai Black left the company in January. Given the impressive effort he put up against Okada, it will not come as a surprise if Tony Khan rewards him for that and gives him a title run soon.

