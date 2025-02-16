Concerning update on Buddy Matthews’ condition after AEW Grand Slam

AEW star Buddy Matthews competed in his home country of Australia at AEW Grand Slam 2025. However, an alarming update was posted on social media about the former World Trios Champion's condition following a gritty time in the ring.

At the AEW Grand Slam from the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Australia, Buddy Matthews competed in a hard-hitting match for the AEW Continental Championship against Kazuchika Okada. The Hounds of Hell member put up a great fight against The Rainmaker. However, a second clothesline from Okada was enough to defeat Buddy Matthews and retain his title.

On X (formerly Twitter), a fan posted a clip of Buddy Matthews who was seen limping while heading to the back after his match against Okada at the Australian show. We will have to wait and see if All Elite Wrestling or Buddy Matthews provides an update about this potential injury.

AEW star Buddy Matthews on how he protects Rhea Ripley

Buddy Matthews and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley are married in real life. In an appearance on The Ned & Josh podcast, Buddy Matthews opened up about a viral photo of himself and Rhea Ripley from last year.

The Hounds of Hell member explained how the photo was taken while addressing how he was protecting Rhea Ripley from any potential troublemaker.

"It originally started, uh, we were at a grocery store, and I was at the deli, and I was in line to get a sandwich. It was my cheat day. So, I was very, very excited. And a fan came up to her and asked for a photo, and I’m not losing my place in the line. So, I’m standing there and being a polite husband; I got her some flowers. So, I’m in the line with roses in my hand, waiting to get my deli sandwich. And I’m in the background just staring at this guy because, obviously, I have to protect her, right? There’s a lot of weirdos out there. So, you know, I’m ready to pounce. I’m basically just an unpaid security guard to her now."

We will have to wait and see if Buddy Matthews ever decides to return to WWE and join Rhea Ripley.

