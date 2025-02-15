"I have to protect her" - Buddy Matthews spills the beans on viral Rhea Ripley picture

Last year, a hilarious photo of Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews sent fans into a frenzy. The former AEW World Trios Champion has now addressed the viral image.

AEW's Buddy Matthews and WWE's Rhea Ripley are married in real life, and the two often give fans a look into their relationship via social media. However, the internet wrestling community lost it in May 2024 when a fan posted a picture with Ripley at a supermarket. Matthews could be seen in the background, holding a bouquet of roses and scowling.

In an appearance on The Ned & Josh Podcast ahead of AEW Grand Slam Australia, Buddy Matthews explained how the viral photo was taken:

"It originally started, uh, we were at a grocery store, and I was at the deli, and I was in line to get a sandwich. It was my cheat day. So I was very, very excited. And a fan came up to her and asked for a photo, and I’m not losing my place in the line. So I’m standing there and being a polite husband; I got her some flowers. So I’m in the line with roses in my hand, waiting to get my deli sandwich. And I’m in the background just staring at this guy because, obviously, I have to protect her, right? There’s a lot of weirdos out there. So, you know, I’m ready to pounce. I’m basically just an unpaid security guard to her now."

Matthews often steps away when WWE fans ask for photos with Rhea Ripley, and he joked that he wanted to lean into it:

"So yeah, they asked for the photos, like, 'oh, can I get a photos with you guys?' But if you’re not going to talk to me, I just kind of stepped back. So that’s when I kind of put myself in the position in the background and become like more of a, Where’s Wally now? I was talking to some friends. I’m like, I definitely got to lean into it, make it more of my own gimmick." [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Rhea Ripley sends a heartfelt Valentine's Day message to Buddy Matthews

Although they work for different promotions, Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews's bond is as strong as ever. The happy couple is often seen flirting on social media.

Ripley didn't miss the opportunity to send her husband a Valentine's Day message on Instagram. She expressed her love while also calling him a "goofy a**." Check out her message below:

"My forever Valentine 🖤 Love your goofy a**," Ripley wrote.

Buddy Matthews is currently in his home country of Australia for AEW's Grand Slam event. The 36-year-old paid tribute to his wife during his match against Kazuchika Okada, and you can check that out here.

