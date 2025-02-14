Rhea Ripley sends heartfelt Valentine's Day message to AEW star husband

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley sent a heartfelt Valentine's Day message to her husband, AEW star Buddy Matthews, today on social media. The Eradicator is the reigning Women's World Champion on RAW.

Ripley and Matthews got married on June 23, 2024. She took to her Instagram account today to share several photos with her husband along with a heartwarming message. The Women's World Champion noted that Matthews was her forever Valentine and she loved him.

"My forever Valentine 🖤 Love your goofy a**," she wrote.

You can check out her heartfelt message to her husband in her post below:

Buddy Matthews used to be in the House of Black faction in AEW, but Malakai Black (formerly known as Aleister Black) recently departed the promotion. Matthews is now in a tag team called the Hounds of Hell with Brody King.

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan on the January 6 episode of the red brand. Ripley will defend her title against IYO SKY on the RAW following Elimination Chamber 2025 next month.

Dominik Mysterio explains why he tried to hug Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio recently attempted to explain why he tried to hug Rhea Ripley last month on WWE RAW after she beat Liv Morgan.

Dirty Dom attempted to embrace his former onscreen love interest last month after she defeated Morgan to become the Women's World Champion. Rhea Ripley responded by hitting him with a low blow and posing with the title in the ring. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Judgment Day star claimed that he was trying to steal the title back for Liv Morgan.

"I did not hug, I'm not even gonna say her name because she's like Voldemort but I can say his name because we're cool. Like I said, I've said this before, it was a plan that Liv and I had. If for whatever reason something went south, which it did, I would go in for a hug and try and steal the title and convince her that I was back on her side. Just to steal the title and take it back to Liv and we'd figure it out once we had the title. It did not go our way and obviously you saw what happened of me getting, whatever, next question," he said. [From 1:05 onwards]

You can check out the interview with Mysterio in the video below:

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and had a confrontation with Rhea Ripley earlier this month on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Queen chooses Ripley as her opponent at WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen if The Eradicator can successfully defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on the episode of the RAW after WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

