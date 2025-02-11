  • home icon
Rhea Ripley makes a massive announcement regarding her future as Women's World Champion on WWE RAW

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 11, 2025 03:58 GMT
Rhea Ripley is the Women
Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion (Image via WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley made a massive announcement during a backstage segment on the latest episode of WWE RAW. She informed a top star that she would grant her a title match at an upcoming show.

Mami cost IYO SKY a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last week on the red brand after she attacked Liv Morgan during a qualifying match. The Judgment Day member won the bout via DQ. The Genius of the Sky was not happy at all, as she was disappointed that such a big opportunity was taken away from her due to someone else's actions. Rhea Ripley seemingly felt bad as well.

On WWE RAW this week, the Women's World Champion told IYO SKY backstage that she didn't owe her anything. She said she wasn't going to give the latter a title shot because she had to, but she'd give her one because she wanted to. Rhea Ripley then mentioned that she spoke to Adam Pearce and in three weeks on the RAW after Elimination Chamber, it would be both of them competing for the coveted title on RAW.

IYO said she couldn't wait and told Mami that she'll see her there. Many fans were expecting this match to take place at WWE WrestleMania 41, but it will happen next month instead.

