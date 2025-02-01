WWE star refuses to say Rhea Ripley’s name; calls her "like Voldemort" in shocking interview (Exclusive)

WWE star Rhea Ripley is currently at the top of her game. She is the Women's World Champion, in her second reign with the title.

Rhea Ripley won the gold from Liv Morgan on the January 6 edition of RAW. After the match, Dominik Mysterio tried to repair ties with her. However, The Eradicator saw through the plan and kicked Mysterio, leaving him writhing in pain in the ring.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mysterio clarified his actions. He explained that he went to hug Rhea just to steal the title and take it back to Liv. Dirty Dom declared that he wanted nothing to do with Mami and even refused to say her name.

Trending

"I did not hug, I'm not even gonna say her name because she's like Voldemort but I can say his name because we're cool. Like I said, I've said this before, it was a plan that Liv and I had. If for whatever reason something went south, which it did, I would go in for a hug and try and steal the title and convince her that I was back on her side. Just to steal the title and take it back to Liv and we'd figure it out once we had the title. It did not go our way and obviously you saw what happened of me getting, whatever, next question." [From 1:05 onwards]

Rhea Ripley is once again proving to be a dominant champion. At Saturday Night's Main Event, she defeated the formidable Nia Jax to solidify her reign as the Women's World Champ.

It will be interesting to see who lines up to be her next challenger in the months leading up to WrestleMania.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback