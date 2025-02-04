3 Reasons why Charlotte Flair should challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World title at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Charlotte had a face-off on this week’s RAW. The Queen is the winner of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble and can challenge a world champion at WrestleMania 41.

Mami felt disrespected by Flair, who called her a kid and asked the Rumble winner to challenge her in Las Vegas. Here are three reasons why the 38-year-old should actually listen to The Eradicator and take her on.

#3 Charlotte Flair has unfinished business with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair are bitter rivals. Both women have faced each other in several title matches, with Flair winning all of them, except their WrestleMania 39 confrontation. Mami dethroned The Queen in 2023 to start her maiden run as the Women’s World Champion.

The Australian superstar had earned the title shot against Flair by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble. The Eradicator even laughed about dethroning the 14-time champion this week on RAW. Now, The Queen has also won the Rumble and stands a chance to take care of her unfinished business with Ripley.

So far, both wrestlers have one Mania victory over each other. Thus, if Flair chooses to fight Rhea Ripley, their rivalry can have a much-needed explosive conclusion.

#2 Facing other top champions would not have as much backstory

Charlotte Flair noted that she will be making appearances on NXT as well as SmackDown and speaking to the top women’s champions on both brands. However, The Queen facing either Tiffany Stratton or Giulia at WrestleMania, would fall short of making the impact that a star of her caliber deserves.

Flair was on an injury hiatus since December 2023 and made a grand comeback by winning the Royal Rumble. On top of it, she is already a 14-time WWE Women’s Champion, compared to Tiffy and Giulia, who have just started their journey in the company and are in their first runs as champions.

Thus, WWE will have to either end their title runs prematurely or give them the biggest victory of their careers when they defeat Flair. So far, neither Stratton nor The Beautiful Madness have earned that spot.

It would also be a very underwhelming experience for fans even if she wins because she would not be overcoming a very tough obstacle to win her 15th women’s championship. Thus, Charlotte Flair should pick Rhea Ripley and fight a top-tier match with her in Las Vegas.

#1 Ripley versus Flair has the perfect heel-versus-face dynamic

While Charlotte Flair has returned to the company after more than a year, the WWE Universe was seen booing her. Although The Queen initially tried to say things such as she missed the fans, her words later showed that she had made a heel comeback.

Thus, the Stamford-based promotion would probably want to capitalize on this heat Flair has instantly attracted. Right now, Rhea Ripley is the biggest face in the company and thus, the creative can bring out the best of both superstars by pitting them against each other.

The already-established rivalry between Mami and The Queen would further help push their heel-face confrontation to greater heights. It would be interesting to see who Charlotte Flair actually chooses to go after at WrestleMania 41.

