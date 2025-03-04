Buddy Matthews drops cheeky 3-word reaction to wife Rhea Ripley's main event on WWE RAW

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently sent a message to Rhea Ripley as she wrestled in a huge match on RAW tonight. The duo got married in June 2024 and wrestled in different promotions. He recently wrestled in his home country at Grand Slam Australia. However, the star injured his ankle during the bout and lost to Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Championship match.

Meanwhile, The Eradicator had set her eyes on WrestleMania as she held the Women's World Championship. Her opponent for the Showcase of Immortals was almost confirmed. Bianca Belair survived the Women's Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticked to the show. However, her rival was yet to be confirmed as Rhea Ripley was scheduled to face IYO SKY on tonight's RAW.

The duo wrestled a great match in the main event of RAW. During the match, Buddy Matthews took to X/Twitter and posted a three-word message for his wife.

"Rhea “Booty” Ripley," he wrote.

Unfortunately, Rhea Ripley could not retain her championship against the Genius of the Sky tonight.

It will be interesting to see what will be next for Mami, as the title loss might take her off the WrestleMania 41 card. The Women's World Champion IYO SKY will likely defend her title against Bianca Belair at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

