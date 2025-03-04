The referee made a decision in the main event of RAW that may have directly resulted in a title change - and an unexpected one. It led to one of the most shocking main event outcomes in recent RAW history.

If it wasn't the most shocking main event outcome on RAW in the last few years, it certainly was in the Netflix era. The main event saw Rhea Ripley defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY, with the winner facing Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

A ringside scuffle saw Rhea Ripley get into a small shoving contest with Bianca Belair as tensions were high. For some reason, referee Jessika Carr refused to call it a DQ despite Belair putting her hands on Ripley. Instead, the match continued, and IYO SKY dethroned Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion.

This was, of course, a massive shock as Ripley's second reign as Women's World Champion ended in less than two months. However, we can only assume that the referee's decision will come back to justify adding Ripley to the match at WrestleMania.

Until then, IYO SKY vs Bianca Belair is the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The fallout of this is going to be nothing short of incredible.

