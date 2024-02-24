Buddy Matthews has an emotional reaction to Rhea Ripley headlining WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

AEW star and Rhea Ripley's fiance, Buddy Matthews, is one proud man today. His fiancee did something that should be the dream of every wrestler. She headlined a WWE Premium Live Event, the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, in her home country of Australia.

Matthews took to his X/Twitter account to praise Ripley and also wished her the best of luck:

"Good luck @RheaRipley_WWE - You deserve 60k people screaming your name! Take your moment!" Buddy posted.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley main evented the Elimination Chamber PLE and successfully retained her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, in a well-fought bout. Their feud was physical, and the two have been formidable foes to each other.

Ripley has gone from strength to strength in WWE and is part of a red-hot storyline and faction. Her interactions with Dominick Mysterio, Rey Mysterio's son are the stuff of legends. She is part of The Judgement Day, a faction that has other champions in their fold - the current Undisputed World Team Champions, Finn Balor and Damien Priest. With herself being the current Women's World Champion, The Nightmare is in the prime of her career.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's match against Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below.