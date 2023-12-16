Buddy Matthews gives a cheesy reaction to Rhea Ripley's post about WWE Elimination Chamber 

Buddy Matthews recently reacted to his real-life fiancee Rhea Ripley's Instagram post. This post was about the Stamford-based promotion's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in February 2024.

The two stars got engaged back in August 2023 after making their relationship official a year prior. The two met when they were both associated with Stamford-based promotion in 2020. However, in 2021, Matthews was released from his WWE contract, and he returned to the independent circuit. A year later, he was revealed to be the House of Black's latest member, as he debuted for AEW.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently advertised the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on Instagram, which will happen on February 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia, which is Mami's home country. Buddy Matthews shortly reposted this on his Instagram story, as he cheesily added an avatar of him with "hearts" floating around, reacting to Ripley's picture.

Check out a screengrab of Buddy Matthews' Instagram story below:

Buddy Matthews' Instagram Story

A former WWE Divas Champion wants to challenge Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has held the Women's World Championship for around 260 days now, and no one has been able to step up to the plate and dethrone her.

Recently, the former WWE Divas Champion Mickie James expressed her interest in challenging Mami. This was something she had never done yet.

In her recent appearance on the Gabby AF show, James named Ripley as someone she wanted to face, and she wanted a chance to do so. She then said that it was time for Mami to take on The Mother.

“Rhea. You know why? Because I’ve never faced her. I never had a chance to wrestle her. I think Mami needs to take on The Mother," Mickie James said. [H/T Fightful]

A match between a veteran like Mickie James and Rhea Ripley, one of the most dominant stars today, will make for an interesting contest. However, the only instance that this would happen would be if James made her return to WWE.

