"Mami needs to take on The Mother" - Former champion teases return to face Rhea Ripley

A former WWE Superstar has teased a return to challenge Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator is a part of The Judgment Day faction on WWE RAW. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January as the first entrant, then defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

WWE has since rebranded the title to the Women's World Championship, and Ripley has had a dominant reign so far. She successfully defended the title in a Fatal 5-Way match last month at Crown Jewel and followed it up with another victory over Zoey Stark three weeks later at Survivor Series.

Mickie James' tenure with the promotion ended in 2021, and she returned to IMPACT Wrestling. Her last bout with the promotion occurred at Bound for Glory 2023, and she lost to Trinity, formerly known in WWE as Naomi. Speaking on the Gabby AF show, Mickie James shared that she has never had the chance to wrestle The Judgment Day member and would like to do so:

“Rhea. You know why? Because I’ve never faced her. I never had a chance to wrestle her. I think Mami needs to take on The Mother," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson reveals she is obsessed with Rhea Ripley

Mickie James isn't the only WWE legend who has taken notice of Rhea Ripley.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Torrie Wilson disclosed that she was obsessed with Ripley. Wilson praised the Women's World Champion as a performer and stated that she has been "killing it" as of late:

"There's a lot of really good ones, but I'm obsessed with one right now – Rhea Ripley," Wilson said. "Who isn't? She is such a bada**. I mean, they're all incredible. I've definitely gone through periods where I've been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. They're all up there, right? But Rhea Ripley right now is just killing it." [5:32 – 6:05]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The 27-year-old defeated Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match this past Monday night on WWE RAW and attacked the Alpha Academy member after the bell. Ivy Nile rushed the ring to make the save and had a staredown with the Women's World Champion after the match. It will be interesting to see if Ivy Nile gets a title shot in the weeks ahead.

Who would you like to see dethrone Rhea Ripley of the Women's World Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.