Rhea Ripley has "told you so" moment following WWE Survivor Series win

Rhea Ripley is saying "told you so" following her latest successful title defense at Saturday's WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Survivor Series saw the 27-year-old star retain her Women's World Championship over Zoey Stark. The match went just over nine minutes and saw Ripley counter Stark's Z360 finisher with a headbutt and a Riptide for the pin.

The Eradicator took to X/Twitter today to tout her win over WWE's self-proclaimed fastest-rising superstar. Her words come after a pre-Survivor Series interview from Stark, where she said Ripley is worried about too many things and "can't handle" them all, such as Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day's WarGames match.

"Told you I can handle it. Yee-Haw [smiling face with horns emoji]," she wrote.

Mami made two successful title defenses in the month of November. In addition to her win at Survivor Series, Ripley also retained the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4 in a Fatal Five Way match that also included Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax.

Is Zoey Stark's push over in WWE?

Trish Stratus took Zoey Stark under her wing earlier this year, and despite the way things ended between the two, the WWE Hall of Famer's guidance led to a push for the 29-year-old superstar.

What is next for Zoey remains to be seen, but there is now increased speculation that her push is possibly coming to an end.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and predicted Stark's future.

"I don't think she's [Zoey Stark] in a prominent spot at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month it will be Shayna Baszler...Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Russo said. [From 16:44 to 17:01]

Besides the Number one contender's Battle Royal on the November 6 RAW, Stark's last win on TV came during the July 10 episode when she defeated Becky Lynch.

