"FU**ING SMOKING" - Buddy Matthews reacts to Rhea Ripley's stunning look from WWE Survivor Series

The current AEW star and the former WWE Superstar, Buddy Matthews, sent a message to Rhea Ripley following the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

At the recently concluded premium live event, Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark. Stark previously won a number one contender's Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW and earned her shot at Ripley's title.

Ripley, who once again caught the WWE Universe's attention with her stunning attire and look, received a message from her fiancé. Taking to his Instagram story, Matthews termed Ripley as "f**king smoking."

"My fiance is F**KING SMOKING!!" Matthews shared.

Check out a screengrab of Matthews' Instagram story here.

Expand Tweet

Zoey Stark previously claimed Rhea Ripley could lose her title due to one major weakness

In the lead-up to the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, Zoey Stark had claimed that Rhea Ripley could drop her Women's World Championship due to one major weakness.

Speaking in an interview with Sescoops, Stark claimed that Ripley's attention was divided between The Judgment Day's Men's WarGames Match and watching Dominik Mysterio's back.

She said:

"She could think whatever she wants. Like I already said, she's spread thin. She's worried about so many other things like WarGames for the boys, the tag titles, Dom Dom, as usual. She's worried about so many different things, and no matter what she says, nobody can handle all of that. Everyone has a weakness. So as long as she's thinking about one of those little things while we're wrestling, that's it. That's all I need," Stark said.

Expand Tweet

That was not the case, as The Eradicator was focused on her own title defense and successfully retained the Women's World Championship once again.

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Ripley and who her next challenger is going to be.

Who should Rhea Ripley's next title challenger be? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here