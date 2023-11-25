Rhea Ripley could finally lose her WWE championship due to one major weakness, according to challenger Zoey Stark

WWE star Zoey Stark is fired up and ready for her title match against Rhea Ripley this Saturday at Survivor Series.

Stark has had an impressive run on the main roster. She started out under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Trish Stratus before breaking out on her own. The 29-year-old star earned the opportunity to compete for the World Women's title after surviving a hellacious Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW.

During an exclusive interview with Sescoops, Zoey mentioned that Rhea was already distracted. She pointed out how Rhea's attention was divided between the WarGames match and watching Dominik Mysterio's back. The up-and-coming star planned to exploit this weakness and win the Women's World Championship.

"She could think whatever she wants," Stark said. "Like I already said, she's spread thin. She's worried about so many other things like WarGames for the boys, the tag titles, Dom Dom, as usual. She's worried about so many different things. And no matter what she says, nobody can handle all of that. Everyone has a weakness. So as long as she's thinking about one of those little things while we're wrestling, that's it. That's all I need." (H/T Sescoops)

Rhea Ripley showed up on SmackDown this week

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest were accompanied by Rhea Ripley during their title match on SmackDown this week.

The Judgment Day were up against The Street Profits in a crucial tag team championship match. Ford and Dawkins fought hard but were not able to dethrone the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

In fact, Rhea proved to be the difference maker as she distracted the referee, allowing Balor and Priest to pick up the win ahead of Survivor Series. It will be interesting now to see how The Eradicator defends her title at the event this Saturday.

Are you excited to see Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

