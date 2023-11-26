"That is actually disgusting" - WWE fans react to unique Rhea Ripley merchandise on sale before Survivor Series 2023

WWE fans have reacted to an odd piece of Rhea Ripley merchandise being auctioned off ahead of Survivor Series 2023.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair during Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. The title was then rebranded to the Women's World Championship, and The Eradicator has been dominant ever since on RAW.

She successfully defended the title in a Fatal Five-Way match at Crown Jewel on November 4 in Saudi Arabia. Zoey Stark is scheduled to challenge for the title tonight after winning a Battle Royal on the November 6 edition of the red brand.

Ahead of the Survivor Series, Ripley licked an autograph, and it sold for $580, as seen in the video below.

Most wrestling fans thought the merchandise was gross and noted that the Internet Wrestling Community is an odd group of individuals. However, some fans believe that $580 was a good deal for the licked autograph.

Former WWE writer predicts downfall of Zoey Stark after facing Rhea Ripley

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently predicted that Zoey Stark would fall back to the middle of the card after her title match against Rhea Ripley tonight at Survivor Series.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo claimed that Zoey Stark only received the title match because the Women's World Champion needed an opponent. Russo added that Stark would likely return to the middle of the pack in the women's division following the premium live event.

"I don't think she's in a prominent spot at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month it will be Shayna Baszler...Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Vince Russo said. [From 16:44 to 17:01]

You can check out the full video below:

Zoey Stark arrived on the main roster at Night of Champions earlier this year and helped Trish Stratus pick up a victory over Becky Lynch. She served as the Hall of Famer's protege for several months before leaving her behind at Payback in September.

Only time will tell if she can pull off the upset and capture the Women's World Championship from The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley tonight at Survivor Series.

