Former WWE writer predicts the downfall of Rhea Ripley's latest challenger (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer, Vince Russo, feels Zoey Stark will be in the mid-card after her feud with Rhea Ripley.

Last week on RAW, Zoey won a Battle Royal to become the number one contender for the Women's World Title. This week, she confronted Rhea and made it clear that she was not a pushover and warned the champion not to take her lightly.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that Zoey Stark is just filling the spot of Ripley's opponent at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He claimed that she would be back in the middle of the Women's division after this feud was over, and WWE would probably move on to other stars like Shayna Baszler.

"I don't think she's in a prominent spot at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month it will be Shayna Baszler...Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Vince Russo said. [16:44 - 17:01]

Zoey Stark proved that she is a credible threat to Rhea Ripley this week on RAW, and it will be interesting to see if she can dethrone The Eradicator at Survivor Series 2023.

