We got a great episode of WWE RAW tonight with a big tag title match while some big matches were set up for Survivor Series. The Judgment Day got two new members while Becky Lynch made a Survivor Series challenge to Xia Li.

Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn def. Judgment Day via DQ

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Otis

Tegan Nox def. Piper Niven

Ludwig Kaiser def. Tommaso Ciampa

Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell ended via referee stoppage

The Miz def. Ivar

Judgment Day def. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW and said that he and Jey Uso were going to win back the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. He then addressed the WarGames match before calling out his team. Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins joined him in the ring before The Judgment Day made their way out as well.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor said that Cody and his team didn't know what was waiting for them at WarGames. They tried to drive a wedge between Cody and Rollins before calling Sami a loser, while Dominik Mysterio got booed as usual. Sami Zayn fired back and said that it was going to be the most brutal match in Judgment Day's history.

Cody annoyed Priest by asking him who was the true leader before Damian snapped and yelled that 'he was the leader'. Seth got on the mic and challenged JD and Dominik to a match with Zayn on his team before Priest accepted on the team's behalf.

Judgment Day isolated Rollins early in the match, but Seth managed to make the tag before Sami came in and got some big moves on Dominik. Rollins was tagged back in and got taken into the opposing corner once more before taking two vertical suplexes from Dom but countering the third.

Dom and JD tried to flee the ring but Zayn and Rollins hit them with dives to the outside before sending them back into the ring and then immediately back outside for more dives into the announce desk. Back after a break on RAW, Rollins got a big uranage on Dom before taking JD down with a clothesline.

JD helped Dom counter a powerbomb but was wiped out on the apron by Sami. Rollins got the buckle bomb on Dom and was about to end the match when the rest of Judgment Day came in and attacked Rollins and then Sami, ending the match.

Cody and Jey joined the brawl before Adam Pearce came out with officials and after breaking up the fight, he banned Judgment Day from the arena so they couldn't interfere in the main event title match.

Grade: B+

After the break, Adam Pearce let Rhea Ripley know that she was barred from the arena for the main event as well. Zoey Stark came out to say that Ripley's days as champ were numbered before chasing her out of the ring.

We got another promo from Shinsuke Nakamura, who made some threats but failed to mention who he was addressing.

Rollins and Cody were backstage and the Heavyweight Champ told Rhodes that he would put their differences aside for one night at Survivor Series.

Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW

Nakamura tried to get some hits in early in the match but took a big slam and a hip attack in the corner before dodging the caterpillar elbow drop. Nakamura headed outside the ring but took a big dive from Otis before we headed for a break on RAW.

Back to the match, Otis got some big elbows in the corner before trying for the caterpillar once more and hitting it for a near fall. Nakamura came back with a roundhouse kick before Otis blocked the Kinshasa. Shinsuke came back with a takedown and hit the Kinshasa for the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Otis

Grade: B

Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven on WWE RAW

Nox hit a big dropkick into the corner off the bat before Piper came back with a big suplex and a senton for a near fall. Niven got a series of big slams but Nox managed to kick out of it.

Nox got a big knee strike before Chelsea Green tried to interfere but was knocked off the apron by Natalya. Nox hit the Shiniest Wizard for a near fall before Piper missed a senton and got rolled up for the win.

Result: Tegan Nox def. Piper Niven

Grade: C

The Miz was backstage when Ivar and Bronson Reed came in to interrupt his interview.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW

The match started off with a brawl, and Kaiser was sent outside early on before coming back with some chops to the chest. Ciampa took Kaiser down with a clothesline and Vinci tried to interfere before being ejected from ringside.

Ciampa was dropped on the buckles before the two traded some strikes in the ring. Vinci came back and interfered once more by taking out Gargano at ringside. The distraction allowed Kaiser to roll Ciampa into the ring and pick up the win.

Result: Ludwig Kaiser def. Tommaso Ciampa

Grade: B-

Judgment Day was backstage and Rhea decided that Priest was out of line by declaring himself the leader of the group. However, she thought that for WarGames, Priest should be the one leading and the rest of the group agreed unenthusiastically.

Rhea and Balor then said that they were about to make JD McDonagh a full member before Priest said that he would be the one to break the news to JD.

Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell on WWE RAW

Indi got some big moves early on before sending Li outside but was sent into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Li got some knee strikes before Indi came back with an elbow and a clothesline. Indi hit a spinebuster but took a roundhouse kick before collapsing and was unable to continue the match.

Result: Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell ended via referee stoppage

Grade: C

After the match, Xia Li called Becky Lynch out to the ring and the latter showed up and went after Li. Xia ran away before Lynch got on the mic and challenged her to a match next week on RAW.

Shayna and Raquel were backstage to wish Zoey luck for her match with Ripley before Nia came in to mock them all. Raquel got in Jax's face before the latter walked off.

The Miz vs. Ivar on WWE RAW

Ivar was sent outside early on before The Miz got a big dropkick through the ropes. Ivar put Miz against the LED board on the apron and hit a big crossbody before dragging him back to the ring.

The Miz got a big DDT off a counter and got a near fall before Ivar came back with a powerslam and got a near fall of his own. Bronson Reed made his way out and Miz got a facebuster off the distraction.

Ivar got a senton and sent Miz out of the ring before Reed sat down on a chair at ringside. Back after a break on RAW, Miz got the It kicks but Valhalla interfered with a cheap shot on him. Reed ran distraction and allowed Miz to hit a top rope powerbomb for the win.

Result: The Miz def. Ivar

Grade: B

Damian Priest welcomed JD McDonagh as an official member of Judgment Day and gave him a jacket to commemorate it.

Gunther was happy with Vinci's performance tonight while ignoring Kaiser. Indus Sher showed up and offered to help Kaiser if he wanted to part ways with Imperium.

Judgment Day (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso - Undisputed Tag Team Title match on WWE RAW

Balor and Jey kicked off the match and Damian was tagged in early on with the champs in control. Jey took some double-team moves before Cody came in off a tag. Back after a break, Cody was taking a beating from Damian in the corner before he was sent outside.

Back in the ring, Cody was able to make the tag before Jey came in and got some big moves on Damian. Jey was sent outside and over the announce desk before Cody got a disaster kick and the bionic elbow in the ring. Uso came back with a crossbody for a near fall before hitting superkicks on both champs.

Uso got the splash for a near fall before Cody came in with the Cross Rhodes on Priest and Jey got the Spear on Balor. The challengers got a double-team finisher on Balor but Priest broke up the pin.

Cody took a chokeslam on the apron before Drew McIntyre came in and hit a claymore on Jey Uso and tossed him into the ring. Balor got the pin off the distraction and picked up the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

After the match, Rhea Ripley came out and shook hands with Drew, implying that Judgement Day now has two new members!

Grade: A

