Tegan Nox defeats current champion on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Tegan Nox collided with one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven. The latter's partner, Chelsea Green, was ringside for the bout.

Meanwhile, The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard had wrestling veteran Natalya by her side. During the match, Nox hit Piper with a dropkick, a senton, and a kick in the corner. The champion planted Tegan with a vertical suplex in the ring while she was on the apron.

Piper Niven then hit her opponent with a running senton for a nearfall. She started working on Tegan's arm, even locking the latter in a submission hold. Piper nailed the babyface with a clothesline for a two-count. She hit a headbutt, and Nox tried to fight back. However, she ended up on the receiving end of a shoulder breaker.

A roll-up victory was denied, and Tegan Nox nailed Piper Niven with a knee to the face, which got a two-count. Chelsea tried to interfere, but she was taken out by Natalya.

Niven missed a crossbody and Tegan hit her with the World's Shiniest Wizard, but the champion put her leg on the rope. In the end, Tegan tried to go for a Sunset Flip, but she couldn't hit it successfully. Finally, she rolled up Piper Niven to win the match via pinfall.

