The Miz defeats 304 lbs WWE Superstar; will challenge for the title soon

The Miz picked up a crucial victory over a 304 lbs WWE Superstar.

Ever since his tag team partner found himself on the injured list, Ivar has had a resurgence in his career. He has gone on a rampage and picked up some notable wins. This resulted in him getting placed in a number one contender match for the Intercontinental Championship.

The match ended with The Miz getting the win. However, Ivar ambushed him after the bout because he was upset with the outcome. This set up a match for tonight.

The Miz, too, has had a resurgence recently after he was insulted by Gunther and Imperium. This has sent him on a mission, and he took the fight to Ivar tonight. The A-Lister pulled out all the stops and hit moves he hadn't done before, like the tornado DDT.

Bronson Reed, who was at ringside, distracted Ivar, which allowed Miz to roll him and get his feet on the rope for the win.

With this win, Miz can now turn his attention towards Gunther as he prepares to win the Intercontinental Championship.

