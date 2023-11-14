Shinsuke Nakamura defeats former Champion in devastating fashion

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated a former champion in devastating fashion tonight on WWE RAW.

Otis has come a long way ever since his alliance with Chad Gable. He has become one of the most beloved stars in the company and also won the tag titles. Otis is clearly the powerhouse of Alpha Academy but is also quite entertaining with his various antics and wrestling abilities.

Last week, Alpha Academy member Akira Tozawa challenged Shinsuka Nakamura to a match. Although Nakamura won in convincing fashion, he attacked Tozawa after the match. This prompted Otis to step into the ring and confront the King of Strong Style, resulting in a match being set for tonight.

Unlike Tozawa, Otis brought the fight to Nakamura and even came to beat the former Intercontinental Champion. However, it still wasn't enough, as Shinsuke Nakamura was able to put away Otis after not one but three Kinshasas.

Following the match, the Alpha Academy entered the ring to check on Otis. Shinsuke Nakamura then took this opportunity to shove Chad Gable, who was not pleased.

Gable had to be held back by Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri. This could lead to a future match between the two men.

