35-year-old WWE star knocks out former champion on RAW; gets into a brawl with Becky Lynch

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Xia Li was involved in a match against Indi Hartwell before she got into a brawl with Becky Lynch.

Two weeks ago, on the red brand, Li knocked out Candice LeRae, Indi's partner, after hitting her with a spinning heel kick. She's currently involved in a feud with The Man, which began during the latter's run as NXT Women's Champion.

On the red brand this week, Indi Hartwell hit Xia Li with a big boot as soon as the bell rang and got a two count. She went for another kick while the latter was on the ropes. At ringside, Li sent Hartwell into the steel steps. She then hit the former NXT Women's Champion with a series of kicks in the corner.

Xia Li hit a snap suplex for a two-count. Indi Hartwell took her out with multiple clotheslines and a spinebuster. However, she was knocked out after taking a spinning heel kick. The referee called for the bell, and Xia was announced as the winner.

After the match, Becky Lynch came out and got into a brawl with Xia Li. The Man told the latter that she would face her next week on RAW and that the match was made official.

