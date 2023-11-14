Judgment Day officially pick their "leader" for the WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023

The Judgment Day has been the center of Monday Night RAW for most of 2023, headlining most episodes since June of this year. Ahead of their big test at WarGames, they have picked their leader.

Earlier in the night, when having a standoff with their opponents, Damian Priest impulsively declared that he was the leader of The Judgment Day and got a certain look from the other stars present. It was an obviously tense moment that was later acknowledged.

However, Rhea Ripley felt that it made sense to have Damian Priest lead The Judgment Day in WarGames, and it was made official.

What was also made official was the fifth member of the faction - JD McDonagh.

McDonagh has been an associate of the faction for quite a while now but has repeatedly been rejected, mainly by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

However, his presence for the match at WarGames seems to have done enough to make him an official member of the faction. The biggest skeptic, Damian Priest, was the one who decided to go and break the good news to him.

The faction has finally expanded to five - being the second to do so, currently behind Damage CTRL.

