Judgment Day star finally claims to be the leader of the group in Rhea Ripley's absence

Rhea Ripley and other members of The Judgment Day have always made it clear that there is no leader - and they've done this ever since they kicked Edge out of the group. However, one of the members angrily proclaimed himself to be the leader, and the reactions weren't positive.

This week on RAW, the segment opened with the usual combination of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn and were confronted by The Judgment Day.

One tense moment saw The Judgment Day being teased about who the leader was, and Damian Priest angrily reacted and said that he was the leader.

Naturally, the other members seemed a bit surprised. As for Rhea Ripley, she came out quickly after as the tag team match featuring Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn against JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio ended in a DQ.

An infuriated Adam Pearce said that everyone was going to have to leave the arena for the Undisputed Tag Team Title match later that night - which basically meant Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and presumably even Rhea Ripley.

Things ended chaotically in the segment to set up the huge main event later in the night.

