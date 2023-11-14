Vince McMahon's old favorite finally turns heel to help The Judgment Day retain the Tag Team Titles on RAW

The latest edition of RAW ended in the most stunning way possible as the former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon's old favorite finally turned heel after four years to cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes and helped The Judgment Day keep the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles intact.

The main event of RAW featured Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso taking on Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh were all banned from ringside by General Manager Adam Pearce to prevent the usual chaos.

However, it was none other than Vince McMahon's old favorite, Drew McIntyre, who stepped up and cost the babyfaces the title match. He hit a Claymore Kick on Jey Uso outside the ring while the referee was distracted, allowing Finn Balor to get an easy pin.

If only it could not get more interesting than that, he would proceed to go and shake Rhea Ripley's hand, hinting at being an ally to The Judgment Day.

It is a bit surprising that it happened when it did, but in hindsight, the segment where McIntyre was seen making peace with Seth Rollins was a ruse, a curveball thrown to make fans surprised at the heel turn.

