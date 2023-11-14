Damian Priest officially adds a new member to the Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Damian Priest officially added a new member to The Judgment Day this week on WWE RAW. There are now five members in the group. JD McDonagh is now officially a part of Judgment Day.

In the last few days, there appears to be a trend of more members being added to factions. The same was seen on SmackDown, where Asuka and Kairi Sane joined Damage CTRL. Now, there's a new member on RAW for Judgment Day as well.

This comes after months of speculation about McDonagh's status. Although he appeared regularly to help the faction and took the punishment on their behalf, for the most part, he seemed to be Finn Balor's friend.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley didn't appreciate his involvement in the group. In the past few weeks, though, that changed. He helped the group regain their tag team titles and actively assisted the faction at every turn, even at the cost of taking punishment himself.

This week, he finally got what he wanted when Damian Priest officially inducted him into Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley told Priest it was time, and although the Money in the Bank briefcase holder appeared to have reservations, he agreed. He spoke to McDonagh and brought him into the group.

