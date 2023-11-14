The opening match of WWE RAW this week was a tag team match between Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. The two parties are scheduled to collide in a WarGames match at Survivor Series, which will also include Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Rollins and JD McDonagh started things off. The current World Heavyweight Champion sent the latter crashing onto the mat with an overhead toss. The heel then left the ring to recoup. Seth ended up in a 2-on-1 situation against JD and Dirty Dom.

He managed to tag in his partner Sami Zayn, who hit Dominik Mysterio with ten blows in the corner and an elbow to the head off the middle rope. JD McDonagh tagged in and kicked Seth Rollins in the corner with a series of kicks. JD and Dominik tried to leave the arena, but they were dragged back to ringside

In the ring, Seth tried to hit Dominik with the stomp, but Damian Priest and Finn Balor pulled him out of the ring and beat him up. Cody and Jey Uso came out to even the odds, and a huge brawl broke out at ringside, with WWE officials and security trying to break it up.

Adam Pearce was enraged, and he announced that Dominik, Seth, Sami, McDonagh and Rhea Ripley were all banned from the arena to prevent them from interfering in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match, which will take place in the main event.

