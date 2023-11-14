Imperium member picks up impressive win after 33-year-old star makes a difference on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser defeated Tommaso Ciampa during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Imperium and DIY have been in a heated rivalry for a while now. Tensions escalated when Kaiser's interference resulted in Ciampa and Johnny Gargano losing to the Creed Brothers last week. Hence, a match between the German star and Ciampa was made official for this week's WWE show.

The encounter began with a back-and-forth exchange, with both men trading moves to establish control. At one point, both found themselves on the top rope, but Kaiser managed to slip away and deliver an uppercut. Subsequently, as he descended from the second rope attempting the same move, Ciampa countered with a brutal knee strike.

In the final moments of the match, Giovanni Vinci, who had been ejected from ringside earlier, reappeared out of nowhere and launched an attack on Gargano. This distraction proved pivotal as Ciampa's focus was disrupted, allowing Kaiser to capitalize on the situation. Kaiser executed a roll-up on the former NXT Champion, securing the victory.

Expand Tweet

It will be intriguing to see how the dynamic between the two teams unfolds in the upcoming weeks.

What did you make of the match between Ludwig Kaiser and Tommaso Ciampa on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.