3 reasons why Rhea Ripley won the 2023 WWE women's Royal Rumble

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley emerged as the winner of the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, outlasting 29 other competitors from the number one spot. The Eradicator was a huge favorite going into the match, but her record-breaking performance exceeded all expectations, making history in sensational fashion.

Fans were elated to see the 26-year-old Judgment Day member get her big moment in the Alamodome and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39.

It will be intriguing to see which champion she chooses to challenge at the Show of Shows, but there is little doubt that having her win was a popular decision. Why did the company pull the trigger on Ripley in the 30-woman battle royal?

Here are four reasons why Rhea Ripley won the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

#3: Both WWE Women's Champions are babyfaces

Who will the dominant heel choose to face at WrestleMania 39?

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest heels in WWE's women's division. Her work with The Judgment Day has made her one of the most intriguing characters in the entire company. It has also taken her to a new level of heel heat, just begging to be taken advantage of.

Seeing as both of the company's top women's champions are babyfaces, it was a no-brainer to have the biggest heel in the division win the Rumble.

Ripley's victory instantly sets up two epic possible 'good vs. evil' WrestleMania 39 clashes and keeps fans intrigued because she can challenge either champion. Before she makes a decision, she could even visit NXT and give Roxanne Perez a run for her money.

#2: Rhea Ripley has a history with both WWE Women's Champions

The Dark Knight @MwizeraUwizera



#ROYALRUMBLE Who will Rhea challenge? So much Royal Rumble AND WrestleMania-related history with both champions! Does she seek redemption against Charlotte for WM36? Does she up the ante on her epic rivalry with Bianca by taking it to the biggest stage? Who will Rhea challenge? So much Royal Rumble AND WrestleMania-related history with both champions! Does she seek redemption against Charlotte for WM36? Does she up the ante on her epic rivalry with Bianca by taking it to the biggest stage?#ROYALRUMBLE

Rhea Ripley has had several epic rivalries over her time in WWE. From enthralling encounters against Alba Fyre in NXT UK to classic battles against Shayna Baszler in NXT, she has had some incredible rivalries. Current respective SmackDown and RAW Women's Champions Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are arguably her two biggest rivals in WWE, having been part of some of her biggest moments.

Ripley faced Belair multiple times in the NXT and on the main roster, with the duo making the final two in the 2021 Royal Rumble.

As for The Queen, her history with The Eradicator dates back to the road to WrestleMania 36, which saw the former dethrone the latter as NXT Women's Champion.

It thus makes sense that she won the 2023 Rumble match, as she has already shared storied rivalries with both main roster champions.

#1: Rhea Ripley had the most momentum of any female WWE Superstar heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble

WWE @WWE



has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the number spot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #RoyalRumble just became RHEA RUMBLE! @RheaRipley_WWE has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the numberspot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA !!! #RoyalRumble just became RHEA RUMBLE!@RheaRipley_WWE has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match from the number 1️⃣ spot and now ... MAMI IS GOING TO #WRESTLEMANIA!!! https://t.co/5zWrk4QwKN

Rhea Ripley has been on a roll in recent months. Everything she has touched has turned to gold, from her dynamic with Dominik Mysterio to her feud with Beth Phoenix.

She has also grown into a special attraction for the women's division as she spends more time with male competitors and holds her own. It has given her great momentum and significantly increased the WWE Universe's desire to see her in top storylines.

This is why she was the best choice to win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge for a top title on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Stars such Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi are on the rise, but this is Rhea Ripley's time to shine. The decision feels like perfect timing for The Eradicator, the women's division, and WWE in general.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will become a women's champion at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : Who should Rhea Ripley challenge at WrestleMania 39? Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair 0 votes